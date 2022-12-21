Volume of investments of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park residents revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The residents of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park have invested 5.3 billion manat ($3.1 billion), whilst more than 6,000 people have been provided with jobs so far, Trend reports citing the tweet of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"Today marks the 11th anniversary of the establishment of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park. Industrial parks make a significant contribution to the sustainable economic growth, development of the non-oil sector and employment provision. The additional investment of over 300 million manat ($176 million) and creation of more than 2,000 permanent jobs are planned," said the tweet.