Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions off short-term notes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for the Azerbaijani Central Bank's 28-day short-term notes worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on December 21, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, six investors submitted eight bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 27.4 million manat ($16.09 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.52 manat or $58.45 (6.17 percent) in accordance with the bank's decision.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 27.4 million manat ($16.09 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is January 18, 2023.