BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The measures taken to diversify the Azerbaijani economy yield positive dynamics, for the non-oil exports, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted on December 21, Trend reports.

"From January through November 2022, the export of non-oil products increased by 14 percent or $329.5 million and amounted to $2.688 billion, compared to the relevant period of 2021," the minister said.