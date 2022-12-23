Number of Turkish citizens visiting Azerbaijan in 2022 revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. A total of 283,493 Turkish citizens visited Azerbaijan from January through November 2022, which is 60 percent more compared to the same period of the previous year, said Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Azade Huseynova, Trend reports.

Huseynova made the remark at the second meeting of the Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Tourism Commission

She noted that the development of a joint action program for the next period, which provides for the expansion of cooperation opportunities between associations specializing in tourism, will contribute to the development of tourism ties between the two countries.