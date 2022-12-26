Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan seek to expand trade, investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have set a target to bring mutual trade turnover up to $1 billion within 5 years, Trend reports citing the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade.

The issue was discussed between the First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Jamshid Khodjaev.

During the meeting, the parties voiced a mutual willingness to increase the volume of mutual trade to $1 billion over the next 5 years. In this regard, the sides have agreed to create joint silk and textile clusters, and carry out joint investment projects in the field of mechanical engineering, chemical, petrochemical and jewelry industries, energy, agriculture and other industries.

Furthermore, the representatives of the two countries discussed a broad agenda of bilateral investment cooperation.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan reached $162.2 million from January through November 2022, which is an increase of 36.5 percent year-on-year ($118.8 million over the same period in 2021).