Azerbaijan discloses its top private non-oil exporters for 11M2022

Economy Materials 2 January 2023 07:53 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan discloses its top private non-oil exporters for 11M2022

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Azerbaijan’s MKT Production Commercial LLC became the largest exporter of non-oil products among the local private companies from January through November 2022, Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The company's exports in the reporting period amounted to $105.1 million (drop of 7.48 percent, or $8.5 million compared to the first eleven months of 2021).

During this period, total non-oil exports of ten private companies reached $502.2 million, up by $158.6 million (46.16 percent) against the same period of 2021 ($228.9 million).

Ranking of Azerbaijan's private companies included in the TOP 10 non-oil exporters from January through November 2022:

Enterprise

Export value from January through November 2022

Export value from January through November 2021

MKT Production Commercial LLC

$105.1 million

$113.6 million

Azerbaijan International Mining Company LLC

$91.7 million

$96.7 million

Rose Services LLC

$47.9 million

-

Almeyve LLC

$45.9 million

$16.6 million

'Elvin Shirinov' (individual entrepreneur)

$41.5 million

-

Baku Steel Company LLC

$40.6 million

$43.5 million

Mors Trading LLC

$35.1 million

-

P-Agro LLC

$34.2 million

$36.2 million

Azerbaijan Sugar Production Union LLC

$30.8 million

$27.7 million

STP Aluminium LLC

$29.4 million

$9.3 million
