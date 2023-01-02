Azerbaijan discloses its top private non-oil exporters for 11M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Azerbaijan’s MKT Production Commercial LLC became the largest exporter of non-oil products among the local private companies from January through November 2022, Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The company's exports in the reporting period amounted to $105.1 million (drop of 7.48 percent, or $8.5 million compared to the first eleven months of 2021).

During this period, total non-oil exports of ten private companies reached $502.2 million, up by $158.6 million (46.16 percent) against the same period of 2021 ($228.9 million).

Ranking of Azerbaijan's private companies included in the TOP 10 non-oil exporters from January through November 2022: