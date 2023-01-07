Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 7 January 2023 10:55 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

December 26, 2022

1.7

January 2, 2023

1.7

December 27, 2022

1.7

January 3, 2023

1.7

December 28, 2022

1.7

January 4, 2023

1.7

December 29, 2022

1.7

January 5, 2023

1.7

December 30, 2022

1.7

January 6, 2023

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0,0227 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has decreased by 0,0035 manat and amounted to 1.8052 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

December 26, 2022

1.8068

January 2, 2023

1.8114

December 27, 2022

1.8101

January 3, 2023

1.8114

December 28, 2022

1.8092

January 4, 2023

1.8114

December 29, 2022

1.8060

January 5, 2023

1.8029

December 30, 2022

1.8114

January 6, 2023

1.7887

Average weekly

1.8087

Average weekly

1.8052

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0008 manat and totaled 0.0232 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

December 26, 2022

0.0246

January 2, 2023

0.0230

December 27, 2022

0.0247

January 3, 2023

0.0230

December 28, 2022

0.0243

January 4, 2023

0.0230

December 29, 2022

0.0234

January 5, 2023

0.0236

December 30, 2022

0.0230

January 6, 2023

0.0236

Average weekly

0.0240

Average weekly

0.0232

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0002 manat and totaled 0.0908 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

December 26, 2022

0.0911

January 2, 2023

0.0909

December 27, 2022

0.0910

January 3, 2023

0.0909

December 28, 2022

0.0910

January 4, 2023

0.0909

December 29, 2022

0.0908

January 5, 2023

0.0907

December 30, 2022

0.0909

January 6, 2023

0.0906

Average weekly

0.0910

Average weekly

0.0908
