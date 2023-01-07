Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
December 26, 2022
|
1.7
|
January 2, 2023
|
1.7
|
December 27, 2022
|
1.7
|
January 3, 2023
|
1.7
|
December 28, 2022
|
1.7
|
January 4, 2023
|
1.7
|
December 29, 2022
|
1.7
|
January 5, 2023
|
1.7
|
December 30, 2022
|
1.7
|
January 6, 2023
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0,0227 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has decreased by 0,0035 manat and amounted to 1.8052 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
December 26, 2022
|
1.8068
|
January 2, 2023
|
1.8114
|
December 27, 2022
|
1.8101
|
January 3, 2023
|
1.8114
|
December 28, 2022
|
1.8092
|
January 4, 2023
|
1.8114
|
December 29, 2022
|
1.8060
|
January 5, 2023
|
1.8029
|
December 30, 2022
|
1.8114
|
January 6, 2023
|
1.7887
|
Average weekly
|
1.8087
|
Average weekly
|
1.8052
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0008 manat and totaled 0.0232 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
December 26, 2022
|
0.0246
|
January 2, 2023
|
0.0230
|
December 27, 2022
|
0.0247
|
January 3, 2023
|
0.0230
|
December 28, 2022
|
0.0243
|
January 4, 2023
|
0.0230
|
December 29, 2022
|
0.0234
|
January 5, 2023
|
0.0236
|
December 30, 2022
|
0.0230
|
January 6, 2023
|
0.0236
|
Average weekly
|
0.0240
|
Average weekly
|
0.0232
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0002 manat and totaled 0.0908 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
December 26, 2022
|
0.0911
|
January 2, 2023
|
0.0909
|
December 27, 2022
|
0.0910
|
January 3, 2023
|
0.0909
|
December 28, 2022
|
0.0910
|
January 4, 2023
|
0.0909
|
December 29, 2022
|
0.0908
|
January 5, 2023
|
0.0907
|
December 30, 2022
|
0.0909
|
January 6, 2023
|
0.0906
|
Average weekly
|
0.0910
|
Average weekly
|
0.0908