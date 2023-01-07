Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 7 January 2023 12:01 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 35.5 manat (1.15 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 33.1891 manat (1.08 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,106.811 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

December 26, 2022

3,056.940

January 2, 2023

3,087.540

December 27, 2022

3,068.891

January 3, 2023

3,087.540

December 28, 2022

3,079.881

January 4, 2023

3,087.540

December 29, 2022

3,074.858

January 5, 2023

3,148.383

December 30, 2022

3,087.54

January 6, 2023

3,123.053

Average weekly

3,073.622

Average weekly

3,106.811

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.0513 manat (2.58 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.4455 manat, which is 0.1073 manat (0.26 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

December 26, 2022

40.3465

January 2, 2023

40.7083

December 27, 2022

40.6058

January 3, 2023

40.7083

December 28, 2022

40.8068

January 4, 2023

40.7083

December 29, 2022

40.2968

January 5, 2023

40.3966

December 30, 2022

40.7083

January 6, 2023

39.6570

Average weekly

40.5528

Average weekly

40.4455

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 7.8285 manat (0.44 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 59.2297 manat (3.39 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,805.887 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

December 26, 2022

1,745.917

January 2, 2023

1,796.347

December 27, 2022

1,746.036

January 3, 2023

1,796.347

December 28, 2022

1,734.229

January 4, 2023

1,796.347

December 29, 2022

1,710.761

January 5, 2023

1,836.221

December 30, 2022

1,796.347

January 6, 2023

1,804.176

Average weekly

1,746.658

Average weekly

1,805.887

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 71.774 manat (2.34 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium rose by 7.7486 manat (0.25 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 3,054.1707 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

December 26, 2022

2982,2845

January 2, 2023

3073,1325

December 27, 2022

3013,0630

January 3, 2023

3073,1325

December 28, 2022

3109,5125

January 4, 2023

3073,1325

December 29, 2022

3054,1180

January 5, 2023

3050,0975

December 30, 2022

3073,1325

January 6, 2023

3001,3585

Average weekly

3046,4221

Average weekly

3054,1707
