Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 35.5 manat (1.15 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 33.1891 manat (1.08 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,106.811 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
December 26, 2022
|
3,056.940
|
January 2, 2023
|
3,087.540
|
December 27, 2022
|
3,068.891
|
January 3, 2023
|
3,087.540
|
December 28, 2022
|
3,079.881
|
January 4, 2023
|
3,087.540
|
December 29, 2022
|
3,074.858
|
January 5, 2023
|
3,148.383
|
December 30, 2022
|
3,087.54
|
January 6, 2023
|
3,123.053
|
Average weekly
|
3,073.622
|
Average weekly
|
3,106.811
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.0513 manat (2.58 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.4455 manat, which is 0.1073 manat (0.26 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
December 26, 2022
|
40.3465
|
January 2, 2023
|
40.7083
|
December 27, 2022
|
40.6058
|
January 3, 2023
|
40.7083
|
December 28, 2022
|
40.8068
|
January 4, 2023
|
40.7083
|
December 29, 2022
|
40.2968
|
January 5, 2023
|
40.3966
|
December 30, 2022
|
40.7083
|
January 6, 2023
|
39.6570
|
Average weekly
|
40.5528
|
Average weekly
|
40.4455
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 7.8285 manat (0.44 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 59.2297 manat (3.39 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,805.887 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
December 26, 2022
|
1,745.917
|
January 2, 2023
|
1,796.347
|
December 27, 2022
|
1,746.036
|
January 3, 2023
|
1,796.347
|
December 28, 2022
|
1,734.229
|
January 4, 2023
|
1,796.347
|
December 29, 2022
|
1,710.761
|
January 5, 2023
|
1,836.221
|
December 30, 2022
|
1,796.347
|
January 6, 2023
|
1,804.176
|
Average weekly
|
1,746.658
|
Average weekly
|
1,805.887
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 71.774 manat (2.34 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium rose by 7.7486 manat (0.25 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 3,054.1707 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
December 26, 2022
|
2982,2845
|
January 2, 2023
|
3073,1325
|
December 27, 2022
|
3013,0630
|
January 3, 2023
|
3073,1325
|
December 28, 2022
|
3109,5125
|
January 4, 2023
|
3073,1325
|
December 29, 2022
|
3054,1180
|
January 5, 2023
|
3050,0975
|
December 30, 2022
|
3073,1325
|
January 6, 2023
|
3001,3585
|
Average weekly
|
3046,4221
|
Average weekly
|
3054,1707