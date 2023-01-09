Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan sees notable increase in clothes imports from Türkiye

9 January 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. According to the results of 2022, the export of clothing from Türkiye to Azerbaijan amounted to $71.028 million, which is an increase of 39.2 percent, compared to 2021, Trend reports, citing the Assembly of Exporters of Türkiye.

During December 2022, Azerbaijan imported $9 million worth of clothing from Türkiye, which is 91.8 percent more than in 2021.

From January through December 2022, Türkiye increased exports of ready-made clothing by 4.8 percent to $21.2 billion, compared to the same period last year, the Turkish Ministry of Commerce told TurkicWorld.

"In December last year, Türkiye exported ready–made clothing worth $1.7 billion, which is 5.5 percent less compared to the same period of 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

Over the past 12 months (December 2021-December 2022), Türkiye exported ready-made clothing worth $21.2 billion.

