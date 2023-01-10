CBA introduces online access to credit history

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. A new function has been introduced on the electronic services portal of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), which allows citizens to receive information about their credit histories from the Centralized Credit Registry, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

According to the bank, its primary focuses are the expansion of financial inclusiveness in Azerbaijan, improving the quality of state services provided to the population, and increasing transparency and accountability.

"A new function has been created on the portal of electronic services of the Central Bank and has been put into operation from January 10 of this year. Citizens can now access information on the website https://accr.e-cbar.az using their ASAN Login" said the CBA.

The CBA notes that in order to facilitate the access of the population and business entities to financial resources and ensure the widespread use of new financial instruments in the country, the bank plans to continuously implement measures in this area.