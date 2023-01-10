Azerbaijan improves its position in Henley Passport Index

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The Henley & Partners company has revealed its Passport Index which ranks all the world’s passports, Trend reports citing the company.

According to the rating, Azerbaijan ranks 76th, while in 2022 it held the 78th position. The country's citizens can visit 70 countries without a visa.

Japanese citizens can now enter 193 destinations without a visa or with a visa on arrival - this is 166 points more than Afghanistan, which holds the last position in the rating.

Singapore and South Korea share second place with the opportunity to visit 192 destinations without a visa. Iraq (108th place, 29 directions) and Afghanistan (109th place, 27 directions) are in the last positions.

The latest Henley Passport Index results show the largest gap in opportunities for visa-free travel of citizens in the index's 18-year history.