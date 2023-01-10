Azerbaijani National Depository Center reveals number of its investor accounts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. A total of 2,113 new accounts were opened for investors in Azerbaijani National Depository Center (NDC) in 2022, Trend reports referring to the NDC.

According to the center, the overall number of investor accounts reached 119,623.

Some 2,064 of the new accounts belonged to resident investors, while 49 belonged to non-residents.

Individuals held 1,908 of the new resident accounts, while legal entities held 156. In terms of new non-resident accounts, 44 of them belonged to individuals, while 5 belonged to legal entities.

The National Depository Center public entity is an integral part of the national depository system. The center is aimed to arrange and manage the depository's activity, which is engaged in holding securities, registering property rights and other rights to them, as well as in providing services related to transactions in securities in the Azerbaijan Republic.