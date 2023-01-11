Azerbaijan, UK discuss co-op development in various fields (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld, Trend reports citing the Twitter account of the minister, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld, we discussed the economic relations between our countries, the development of the cooperation in the fields of investments, trade, and energy, as well as the participation of British companies in the projects implemented in the liberated territories," said the tweet.