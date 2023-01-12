CBA approves new requirements on CTP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Management Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has approved "requirements to form and contents of the compulsory third party insurance (CTP) certificate", Trend reports referring to the unified electronic database of legal acts (www.e-qanun.az).

Chairman of the CBA Taleh Kazimov signed the corresponding document.

The Legal Department of the CBA was instructed to submit a new decision to the Ministry of Justice within 3 days for entry into the State Register of Legal Acts.