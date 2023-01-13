Investment portfolio value of Azerbaijan Investment Company revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The investment portfolio value of Azerbaijan Investment Company and the total approved investments amount reached 240.3 million manat ($141.3 million) by the end of 2022, Trend report via the tweet of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the tweet, increasing the efficiency of Azerbaijan Investment Company is one of the upcoming targets.

"Last year, the operational expenditures of the Company were optimized; the profitability indicators on the main investment sub-portfolio and the liquidity sub-portfolio grew," said the tweet.

The main task of the Azerbaijan Investment Company is the long-term investment in individual joint-stock companies and in other commercial organizations in the non-oil sector by means of the acquisition of interests.