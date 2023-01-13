Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
13 January 2023
Execution of recent decrees of President of Azerbaijan to begin this month - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Recent decrees of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on social benefits, pensions and wage increases will cover more than 800,000 people, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said in an interview with AzTV channel, Trend reports.

According to Babayev, the whole reform package planned for this year covers 1.9 million citizens.

"An additional 750 million manat ($441.18 million) will be allocated from the state budget for this reform package. The execution of decrees will begin this month," he added.

