Wizz Air interested in increasing flights to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Hungarian delegation led by Chief Development Officer at Wizz Air Group Owain Jones met with Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the ministry, the meeting was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Azerbaijan Tamas Torma.

Issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Wizz Air in the field of aviation were discussed.

At the same time, the sides exchanged views on the possibilities of increasing the number of Wizz Air flights to the airports of Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan. Detailed information on the work carried out in the country in the field of aviation was provided as well.

Hungarian delegation expressed interest in increasing the number of flights to Azerbaijan.