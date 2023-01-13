EBRD Delegation for Eastern Europe, Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Mark Bowman and Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus for Policy and Partnership Matteo Patrone will visit Azerbaijan, the EBRD told Trend.

According to the bank, the visit of EBRD officials is scheduled for January 16-19, 2023.

"The EBRD representatives will meet Azerbaijan’s political leadership. The visit will include meetings with representatives of the diplomatic community, international development partners and the Bank’s existing business clients. The team will also visit the Central Bank of Azerbaijan," said the bank.

The EBRD delegation will also visit Georgia and Armenia.

The EBRD has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since 1992 and is the country's leading investor. In general, the bank has invested over 3.656 billion euros in Azerbaijan on 185 projects.