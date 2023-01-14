Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 14 January 2023 14:23 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 34.527 manat (1.08 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 91.2339 manat (2.94 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,198.0451 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

January 2, 2023

3,087.54

January 9, 2023

3,188.588

January 3, 2023

3,087.54

January 10, 2023

3,180.989

January 4, 2023

3,087.54

January 11, 2023

3,193.8835

January 5, 2023

3,148.383

January 12, 2023

3,203.65

January 6, 2023

3,123.053

January 13, 2023

3,223.115

Average weekly

3,106.8112

Average weekly

3,198.0451

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.0401 manat (0.98 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.3106 manat, which is 0.1349 manat (0.33 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

January 2, 2023

40.7083

January 9, 2023

40.7717

January 3, 2023

40.7083

January 10, 2023

40.0044

January 4, 2023

40.7083

January 11, 2023

40.2520

January 5, 2023

40.3966

January 12, 2023

40.1542

January 6, 2023

39.657

January 13, 2023

40.3707

Average weekly

40.4455

Average weekly

40.3106

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 35.955 manat (1.94 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 29.274 manat (1.64 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,835.1619 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

January 2, 2023

1,796.3475

January 9, 2023

1,852.575

January 3, 2023

1,796.3475

January 10, 2023

1,838.89

January 4, 2023

1,796.3475

January 11, 2023

1,839.553

January 5, 2023

1,836.221

January 12, 2023

1,828.1715

January 6, 2023

1,804.176

January 13, 2023

1,816.62

Average weekly

1,805.8879

Average weekly

1,835.1619

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 27.965 manat (0.9 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium rose by 4.3673 manat (0.14 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 3,049.8034 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

January 2, 2023

3,073.1325

January 9, 2023

3,098.1225

January 3, 2023

3,073.1325

January 10, 2023

3,031.763

January 4, 2023

3,073.1325

January 11, 2023

3,020.6875

January 5, 2023

3,050.0975

January 12, 2023

3,028.2865

January 6, 2023

3,001.3585

January 13, 2023

3,070.1575

Average weekly

3,054.1707

Average weekly

3,049.8034
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more