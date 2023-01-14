Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 34.527 manat (1.08 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 91.2339 manat (2.94 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,198.0451 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold January 2, 2023 3,087.54 January 9, 2023 3,188.588 January 3, 2023 3,087.54 January 10, 2023 3,180.989 January 4, 2023 3,087.54 January 11, 2023 3,193.8835 January 5, 2023 3,148.383 January 12, 2023 3,203.65 January 6, 2023 3,123.053 January 13, 2023 3,223.115 Average weekly 3,106.8112 Average weekly 3,198.0451

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.0401 manat (0.98 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.3106 manat, which is 0.1349 manat (0.33 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver January 2, 2023 40.7083 January 9, 2023 40.7717 January 3, 2023 40.7083 January 10, 2023 40.0044 January 4, 2023 40.7083 January 11, 2023 40.2520 January 5, 2023 40.3966 January 12, 2023 40.1542 January 6, 2023 39.657 January 13, 2023 40.3707 Average weekly 40.4455 Average weekly 40.3106

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 35.955 manat (1.94 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 29.274 manat (1.64 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,835.1619 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum January 2, 2023 1,796.3475 January 9, 2023 1,852.575 January 3, 2023 1,796.3475 January 10, 2023 1,838.89 January 4, 2023 1,796.3475 January 11, 2023 1,839.553 January 5, 2023 1,836.221 January 12, 2023 1,828.1715 January 6, 2023 1,804.176 January 13, 2023 1,816.62 Average weekly 1,805.8879 Average weekly 1,835.1619

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 27.965 manat (0.9 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium rose by 4.3673 manat (0.14 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 3,049.8034 manat.