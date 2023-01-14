Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 34.527 manat (1.08 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 91.2339 manat (2.94 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,198.0451 manat.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
January 2, 2023
3,087.54
January 9, 2023
3,188.588
January 3, 2023
3,087.54
January 10, 2023
3,180.989
January 4, 2023
3,087.54
January 11, 2023
3,193.8835
January 5, 2023
3,148.383
January 12, 2023
3,203.65
January 6, 2023
3,123.053
January 13, 2023
3,223.115
Average weekly
3,106.8112
Average weekly
3,198.0451
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.0401 manat (0.98 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.3106 manat, which is 0.1349 manat (0.33 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
January 2, 2023
40.7083
January 9, 2023
40.7717
January 3, 2023
40.7083
January 10, 2023
40.0044
January 4, 2023
40.7083
January 11, 2023
40.2520
January 5, 2023
40.3966
January 12, 2023
40.1542
January 6, 2023
39.657
January 13, 2023
40.3707
Average weekly
40.4455
Average weekly
40.3106
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 35.955 manat (1.94 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 29.274 manat (1.64 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,835.1619 manat.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
January 2, 2023
1,796.3475
January 9, 2023
1,852.575
January 3, 2023
1,796.3475
January 10, 2023
1,838.89
January 4, 2023
1,796.3475
January 11, 2023
1,839.553
January 5, 2023
1,836.221
January 12, 2023
1,828.1715
January 6, 2023
1,804.176
January 13, 2023
1,816.62
Average weekly
1,805.8879
Average weekly
1,835.1619
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 27.965 manat (0.9 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium rose by 4.3673 manat (0.14 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 3,049.8034 manat.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
January 2, 2023
3,073.1325
January 9, 2023
3,098.1225
January 3, 2023
3,073.1325
January 10, 2023
3,031.763
January 4, 2023
3,073.1325
January 11, 2023
3,020.6875
January 5, 2023
3,050.0975
January 12, 2023
3,028.2865
January 6, 2023
3,001.3585
January 13, 2023
3,070.1575
Average weekly
3,054.1707
Average weekly
3,049.8034