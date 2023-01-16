Tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget up - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget totaled 15.5 billion manat ($9.2 billion), Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the minister, the tax revenues to the country's state budget grew by 82.2 percent in 2022 in comparison to 2021.

Minister also noted that during this period, the tax revenues in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 27.9 percent and reached 8.1 billion manat ($4.7 billion).

"The economic reforms pursued in our country and the continuous promotion of business transparency make a significant contribution to the dynamics of tax revenues to the state budget," said the tweet.