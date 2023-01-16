Azerbaijan to host international agricultural forum exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Azerbaijan-Türkiye “Agro Business Forum Azerbaijan–2023” agricultural forum exhibition will be held in Azerbaijan on February 16-17, Trend reports citing the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Clubs.

"The exhibition is primarily aimed at enhancing the opportunities for selling products by micro-, small and medium-sized agricultural enterprises," the Association said.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Israel, Russia, Germany, France, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, and over 10 popular Turkish companies are expected to take part in the forum exhibition.