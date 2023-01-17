Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 17 January 2023 12:11 (UTC +04:00)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Samir Ali
Samir Ali
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The work on the assessment of mineral reserves in the Eastern Zangezur and Karabakh Economic Regions is being completed, said Chairman of the Geological Exploration Agency Ali Aliyev during a media briefing, Trend reports.

He said that since these territories had been under occupation for almost 30 years, it was impossible to assess the resources.

"After the liberation of the territories, our primary activity was directed at assessing the mineral resources of the territories. The work is nearing completion. Our goal is to determine the extent of the damage inflicted on our country during the occupation. The reported losses will serve as a documentary basis for lawsuits for damages in the future," Aliyev said.

Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Work on assessment of mineral reserves on Azerbaijan's liberated lands at completion stage - official (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more