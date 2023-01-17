Geological Exploration Agency to carry out work on commissioning of mineral deposits in Karabakh, East Zangezur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The data stored in Azerbaijan's Geological Information Fund has already been analyzed considering the demand for raw materials next year, said Chairman of the Geological Exploration Agency Ali Aliyev during a media briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, the data has also been sent to the relevant government agencies to coordinate the sites of deposits that are planned to be auctioned next year.

He noted that one of the main directions of the agency for 2023 is the involvement of mineral deposits located in the Karabakh and East Zangezur Economic Regions in the economic turnover.

"According to the approved Action Plan on the “Great Return” to the Karabakh and East Zangazur Economic Regions, the agency will carry out work on the commissioning of mineral deposits and ensuring the protection of the subsoil," he said.

Aliyev added that at the initial stage, it is planned to issue permits for the use of common mineral deposits located in the Karabakh and East Zangezur Economic Regions for the implementation of reconstruction and restoration projects.