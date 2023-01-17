Azerbaijan makes amendments to rules on import, export

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
17 January 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Amendments have been made to the rules for the acquisition, storage, sale, distribution, release, transportation, shipment, and use of precursors requiring licenses for import, export, transit transportation, and production on the territory of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

The resolution regulates the mechanism for the passage of precursors into the country after checking their compliance with annual demand.

