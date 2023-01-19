...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts up short-term notes for auction

Economy Materials 19 January 2023 15:50 (UTC +04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts up short-term notes for auction

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted two auctions for the placement of the Azerbaijani Central Bank's (CBA) 168-day and 252-day short-term notes worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on January 19, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the bank, during the first auction, 6 investors submitted 8 bids.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 18 million manat ($10.5 million).

The average weighted price of one note made up 9,630 manat or $5,664 (8.22 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 15 million manat ($8.8 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is July 6, 2023.

During the second auction, 8 investors submitted 11 bids.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 20.3 million manat ($11.9 million).

The average weighted price of one note made up 9,411 manat or $5,535 (8.94 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 15 million manat ($8.8 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is September 28, 2023.

Only local banks operating under a license can act as buyers of the notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Latest

Latest

Read more