Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts up short-term notes for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted two auctions for the placement of the Azerbaijani Central Bank's (CBA) 168-day and 252-day short-term notes worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on January 19, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the bank, during the first auction, 6 investors submitted 8 bids.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 18 million manat ($10.5 million).

The average weighted price of one note made up 9,630 manat or $5,664 (8.22 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 15 million manat ($8.8 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is July 6, 2023.

During the second auction, 8 investors submitted 11 bids.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 20.3 million manat ($11.9 million).

The average weighted price of one note made up 9,411 manat or $5,535 (8.94 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 15 million manat ($8.8 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is September 28, 2023.

Only local banks operating under a license can act as buyers of the notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.