Digital technologies to simplify cargo transportation transit through TITR - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Digital technologies will simplify the transit of freight traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as Middle Corridor, said First Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, Acting Chairman, Lieutenant General Shahin Bagirov, State Customs Committee told Trend.

He made the remark during a meeting with the Director of the Capacity Building Directorate, World Customs Organization Taeil Kang.

According to Bagirov, international cooperation in the field of customs affairs plays an important role in solving modern problems.

"It is necessary to strengthen cooperation in the field of transit facilitation through digital technologies in cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor, as well as in the field of conducting training for Azerbaijani customs officers and other tasks at customs," he said.

In turn, Kang noted the importance of further strengthening the cooperation between the State Customs Committee and the World Customs Organization (WCO).