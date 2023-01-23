Internal investments allocated to Azerbaijan's fixed capital increase - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. An increase in the investments allocated to Azerbaijan's fixed capital from domestic sources amounted to 13.8 percent, compared to 2021, Trend reports citing the tweet of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the minister, the investments allocated to the fixed capital by the state-owned organizations grew by 17.0 percent, whilst the investments allocated to the fixed capital by the non-state organizations increased by 6.3 percent.

"The investments allocated to the construction work rose by 16.7 percent," he said.

The volume of investments in Azerbaijan's fixed capital amounted to 18.2 billion manat ($10.7 billion) in 2022, which is 5.5 percent more than in 2021.

Investments in the oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan decreased by 9.8 percent in 2022, compared to 2021, and in the non-oil sector - increased by 13.6 percent.