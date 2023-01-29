Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 13.753 manat (0.43 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 36.4633 manat (1.12 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,284.1858 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold January 16 3,267.1620 January 23 3,280.4305 January 17 3,249.4990 January 24 3,286.4910 January 18 3,228.6315 January 25 3,277.9230 January 19 3,246.6600 January 26 3,309.4070 January 20 3,246.6600 January 27 3,266.6775 Average weekly 3,247.7225 Average weekly 3,284.1858

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.2838 manat (0.7 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.3746 manat, which was 0.2555 manat (0.63 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver January 16 41.5161 January 23 40.7906 January 17 41.1161 January 24 40.0163 January 18 40.7524 January 25 39.9934 January 19 39.8830 January 26 40.5660 January 20 39.8830 January 27 40.5068 Average weekly 40.6301 Average weekly 40.3746

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has dropped by 55.7175 manat (3.13 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum fell by 17.5151 manat (0.98 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,771.7859 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum January 16 1821,4990 January 23 1780,3930 January 17 1807,0405 January 24 1791,0520 January 18 1764,6425 January 25 1795,7865 January 19 1776,6615 January 26 1767,0225 January 20 1776,6615 January 27 1724,6755 Average weekly 1789,3010 Average weekly 1771,7859

The price of an ounce of palladium has reduced by 133.314 manat (4.5 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 46.5715 manat (1.57 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,912.9313 manat.