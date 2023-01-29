Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 13.753 manat (0.43 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 36.4633 manat (1.12 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,284.1858 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
January 16
|
3,267.1620
|
January 23
|
3,280.4305
|
January 17
|
3,249.4990
|
January 24
|
3,286.4910
|
January 18
|
3,228.6315
|
January 25
|
3,277.9230
|
January 19
|
3,246.6600
|
January 26
|
3,309.4070
|
January 20
|
3,246.6600
|
January 27
|
3,266.6775
|
Average weekly
|
3,247.7225
|
Average weekly
|
3,284.1858
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.2838 manat (0.7 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.3746 manat, which was 0.2555 manat (0.63 percent) more compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
January 16
|
41.5161
|
January 23
|
40.7906
|
January 17
|
41.1161
|
January 24
|
40.0163
|
January 18
|
40.7524
|
January 25
|
39.9934
|
January 19
|
39.8830
|
January 26
|
40.5660
|
January 20
|
39.8830
|
January 27
|
40.5068
|
Average weekly
|
40.6301
|
Average weekly
|
40.3746
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has dropped by 55.7175 manat (3.13 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum fell by 17.5151 manat (0.98 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,771.7859 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
January 16
|
1821,4990
|
January 23
|
1780,3930
|
January 17
|
1807,0405
|
January 24
|
1791,0520
|
January 18
|
1764,6425
|
January 25
|
1795,7865
|
January 19
|
1776,6615
|
January 26
|
1767,0225
|
January 20
|
1776,6615
|
January 27
|
1724,6755
|
Average weekly
|
1789,3010
|
Average weekly
|
1771,7859
The price of an ounce of palladium has reduced by 133.314 manat (4.5 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 46.5715 manat (1.57 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,912.9313 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
January 16
|
3011,4990
|
January 23
|
2964,1965
|
January 17
|
2997,8395
|
January 24
|
2921,1525
|
January 18
|
2950,5795
|
January 25
|
2945,6750
|
January 19
|
2918,7980
|
January 26
|
2902,7500
|
January 20
|
2918,7980
|
January 27
|
2830,8825
|
Average weekly
|
2959,5028
|
Average weekly
|
2912,9313