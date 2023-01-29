Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 29 January 2023 13:46 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 13.753 manat (0.43 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 36.4633 manat (1.12 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,284.1858 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

January 16

3,267.1620

January 23

3,280.4305

January 17

3,249.4990

January 24

3,286.4910

January 18

3,228.6315

January 25

3,277.9230

January 19

3,246.6600

January 26

3,309.4070

January 20

3,246.6600

January 27

3,266.6775

Average weekly

3,247.7225

Average weekly

3,284.1858

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.2838 manat (0.7 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.3746 manat, which was 0.2555 manat (0.63 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

January 16

41.5161

January 23

40.7906

January 17

41.1161

January 24

40.0163

January 18

40.7524

January 25

39.9934

January 19

39.8830

January 26

40.5660

January 20

39.8830

January 27

40.5068

Average weekly

40.6301

Average weekly

40.3746

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has dropped by 55.7175 manat (3.13 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum fell by 17.5151 manat (0.98 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,771.7859 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

January 16

1821,4990

January 23

1780,3930

January 17

1807,0405

January 24

1791,0520

January 18

1764,6425

January 25

1795,7865

January 19

1776,6615

January 26

1767,0225

January 20

1776,6615

January 27

1724,6755

Average weekly

1789,3010

Average weekly

1771,7859

The price of an ounce of palladium has reduced by 133.314 manat (4.5 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 46.5715 manat (1.57 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,912.9313 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

January 16

3011,4990

January 23

2964,1965

January 17

2997,8395

January 24

2921,1525

January 18

2950,5795

January 25

2945,6750

January 19

2918,7980

January 26

2902,7500

January 20

2918,7980

January 27

2830,8825

Average weekly

2959,5028

Average weekly

2912,9313
