Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan from January through December 2022 totaled $10.81 million or 0.18 percent of the total trade turnover of Azerbaijan with the Commonwealth of Independent States countries (CIS), Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan from January through December 2022 increased by 19.87 percent compared to the same period in 2021 ($9.018 million).

Kyrgyzstan's share in Azerbaijan's total trade turnover from January through December 2022 equaled 0.02 percent.

Besides, according to the committee, Kyrgyzstan's imports from Azerbaijan stood at $4.7 million from January through December 2022, which is 21.36 percent less than in the same period in 2021 ($6.023 million).

Kyrgyzstan's exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $6.07 million from January through December 2022, which is 102.78 percent more compared to the same period in 2021 ($2.9 million).

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover totaled $52.6 billion in 2022, up by $18.7 billion (55.36 percent) on an annual basis - from $33.9 billion to $52.6 billion.

Out of the total value, $38.1 billion accounted for exports, which is $15.94 billion (71.8 percent) more than in 2021. The share of exports in the foreign trade turnover made up 72.4 percent against 65.48 percent a year earlier.

Azerbaijan's imports last year increased by $2.8 billion (24.21 percent) from $11.7 billion to $14.54 billion compared to 2021. The share of imports in foreign trade turnover amounted to 27.6 percent against 34.52 percent a year earlier.

As a result, the balance of foreign trade turnover, remaining positive, grew over the year by more than $13.1 billion (2.2 times) to $23.6 billion against $10.5 billion in 2021.