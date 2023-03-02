Azerbaijani State Tax Service registers new non-bank credit organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has registered a new non-bank credit organization (NBCO) Anexs LLC, Trend reports via the service.

The NBCO's authorized capital is 300,000 manat ($176,470). Its official representative is Hikmet Imanov.

The legal address of the company is as follows: 235A Dilara Aliyeva, Nasimi district, Baku.

Last year, 3 NBCOs, "Caspian Finance", "Payonix" and "Puldeks" were registered at the State Tax Service.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, currently, a total of 55 NBCOs are operating in the country.

A non-bank credit organization (NBCO) is a specialized credit organization that, based on a special agreement (license), issues loans and other activities provided for by the Law of Azerbaijan "On Non-Bank Credit Organizations".