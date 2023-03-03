EU promises all-around support to Azerbaijan in improving its road system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The EU will provide all-around support Azerbaijan in improving the country's road system, Head of the EU’s project on “Increasing road safety in Azerbaijan” Andrzej Mączewski told reporters, Trend reports.

"It’s important to prepare relevant rules and legislation, not only for the registration of vehicles or their technical inspection, but also in terms of internal regulation of road inspection and road audit – all these support measures will be provided to Azerbaijan on behalf of the EU," he said.

According to him, it’s necessary to conduct an appropriate gap analysis at this stage, which will identify critical areas that need support, as well as find out how the road safety management system works in Azerbaijan today.

As Shahin Ismayilov, the head of the International Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, earlier noted, this project should be implemented within two years – until October 2024. The project budget stands at one million euros.