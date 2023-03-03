Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses number of emission prospectuses registered in 2022 (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:43

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan registered 33 emission prospectuses in 2022, Director of the Azerbaijani Central Bank's Capital Market Policy and Supervision Department Umeyra Ibrahimova said during a media briefing on the successful completion of the bond subscription of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC, Trend reports.

"This is an all-time record, achieved as a result of joint efforts not only of the Central Bank but also of all market participants," she noted.

Subscription for bonds issued by ASCO has been successfully completed.

The nominal value of each of the interest-bearing undocumented registered bonds is $1,000, and the total amount of the issue is $100 million.

Incomes from the bonds will be used to expand ASCO's activities beyond the Caspian Sea and to acquire larger new-type vessels for cargo transportation in international basins.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC was established following the merging of the country's two largest fleets - the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic in accordance with the decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev dated October 22, 2013.

The merchant fleet of ASCO consists of 98 vessels: 34 tankers, 15 ferries, 14 universal dry cargo, 2 Ro-Ro, and 35 different auxiliary ships.

The offshore support fleet consists of 188 vessels, including 21 crane vessels, 22 supply, and tug vessels, 29 passenger ships, two pipelay barges, seven firefighting vessels, five geological survey vessels, 11 diving support vessels, and 84 other support vessels.