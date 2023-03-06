Azerbaijan names completion date of design of new roads on liberated territories

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, March 6. It is planned to complete the design of the Fuzuli-Hadrut, Barda-Aghdam, and Shukurbeyli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highways by the end of this year, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, great progress has been made on the Ahmadbeyli-Shusha and Horadiz-Agband roads and railways.

"The design of the highway is 73 percent complete, and the railway is completed by 33 percent," he said.

Huseynov also mentioned that 86 families are already residing in Aghali village in the Zangilan district.

Previously, it was noted that active work on the construction of eight main roads and two railways is ongoing in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh. The largest projects include Barda-Aghdam, Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Dashalti, Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highways and others.