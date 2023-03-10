Zangazur corridor to be both transport and energy corridor – Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Zangazur corridor will be both a transport and an energy corridor, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the panel session within the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

He talked about the plans to transport energy through the mentioned corridor to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan and then to Türkiye and Europe.

"Azerbaijan will double gas exports to Europe from 2027. Since January, the country has started working with partners in this direction," Shahbazov said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.