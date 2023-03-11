Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 41.701 manat (1.32 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 22.5148 manat (0.73 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,125.8886 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
February 27
|
3,075.7080
|
March 6
|
3,152.8030
|
February 28
|
3,084.2760
|
March 7
|
3,140.2570
|
March 1
|
3,112.1560
|
March 8
|
3,140.2570
|
March 2
|
3,118.4035
|
March 9
|
3,085.0240
|
March 3
|
3,126.3255
|
March 10
|
3,111.1020
|
Average weekly
|
3,103.3738
|
Average weekly
|
3,125.8886
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 2.2341 manat (6.18 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 35.1706 manat, which was 0.2782 manat (0.78 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
February 27
|
35.0756
|
March 6
|
36.1604
|
February 28
|
34.9953
|
March 7
|
35.8319
|
March 1
|
35.8463
|
March 8
|
35.8319
|
March 2
|
35.6341
|
March 9
|
34.1027
|
March 3
|
35.6930
|
March 10
|
33.9263
|
Average weekly
|
35.4489
|
Average weekly
|
35.1706
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 69.3345 manat (4.17 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 24.4868 manat (1.52 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,636.9521 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
February 27
|
1550,4255
|
March 6
|
1663,6625
|
February 28
|
1603,8565
|
March 7
|
1661,8945
|
March 1
|
1634,3970
|
March 8
|
1661,8945
|
March 2
|
1630,4785
|
March 9
|
1602,9810
|
March 3
|
1643,1690
|
March 10
|
1594,3280
|
Average weekly
|
1612,4653
|
Average weekly
|
1636,9521
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 104.8305 manat (4.25 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 22.3754 manat (0.92 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,418.1157 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
February 27
|
2,411.6710
|
March 6
|
2,468.9525
|
February 28
|
2,428.6710
|
March 7
|
2,460.6225
|
March 1
|
2,448.1615
|
March 8
|
2,460.6225
|
March 2
|
2,440.6050
|
March 9
|
2,336.2590
|
March 3
|
2,473.3470
|
March 10
|
2,364.1220
|
Average weekly
|
2,440.4911
|
Average weekly
|
2,418.1157