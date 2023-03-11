Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 11 March 2023 12:45 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 41.701 manat (1.32 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 22.5148 manat (0.73 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,125.8886 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

February 27

3,075.7080

March 6

3,152.8030

February 28

3,084.2760

March 7

3,140.2570

March 1

3,112.1560

March 8

3,140.2570

March 2

3,118.4035

March 9

3,085.0240

March 3

3,126.3255

March 10

3,111.1020

Average weekly

3,103.3738

Average weekly

3,125.8886

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 2.2341 manat (6.18 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 35.1706 manat, which was 0.2782 manat (0.78 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

February 27

35.0756

March 6

36.1604

February 28

34.9953

March 7

35.8319

March 1

35.8463

March 8

35.8319

March 2

35.6341

March 9

34.1027

March 3

35.6930

March 10

33.9263

Average weekly

35.4489

Average weekly

35.1706

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 69.3345 manat (4.17 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 24.4868 manat (1.52 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,636.9521 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

February 27

1550,4255

March 6

1663,6625

February 28

1603,8565

March 7

1661,8945

March 1

1634,3970

March 8

1661,8945

March 2

1630,4785

March 9

1602,9810

March 3

1643,1690

March 10

1594,3280

Average weekly

1612,4653

Average weekly

1636,9521

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 104.8305 manat (4.25 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 22.3754 manat (0.92 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,418.1157 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

February 27

2,411.6710

March 6

2,468.9525

February 28

2,428.6710

March 7

2,460.6225

March 1

2,448.1615

March 8

2,460.6225

March 2

2,440.6050

March 9

2,336.2590

March 3

2,473.3470

March 10

2,364.1220

Average weekly

2,440.4911

Average weekly

2,418.1157
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more