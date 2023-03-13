bp, Azerbaijan's SMBDA sign MoU (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title Changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. bp and Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) have sighed a Memorandum of Understanding, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by bp Vice President for Communications and External Relations in the Caspian and Middle East region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli and Chairman of the Management Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov.

The memorandum provides for the implementation of two projects.

The first project is designed for 20 months with a total value of 495,000 manat ($291,176). It is directed at support of developing youth entrepreneurship in rural areas including communities in the Samukh, Goranboy and Shamkir districts.

This project is based on a three-stage development program. At the first stage, it is planned to select business-oriented young people from low-income families and train them in preparation for their future business activities. Further, at the second stage, they will be provided with the necessary equipment and tools to start a small business. At the third stage, project participants will be able to effectively use mentoring programs, as well as the received knowledge and skills. The project will be implemented by the ‘Support for Rural Development' public union.

The second project is designed for one year, and its total value is 100,000 manat ($588,230). The project is aimed at the development of agricultural tourism in the Tovuz district. In addition, it provides for the creation of the potential for generating income and employment opportunities for low-income families.

As part of the second project, training and mentoring support will be provided for the staff of 20 people from seven service providers in the field of agrotourism, as well as the necessary equipment and tools for doing business will be provided. The project will be implemented by the 'Regional Development' public union.

bp is a participant in major oil and gas projects in Azerbaijan. In particular, bp is the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block development project and the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field.

The British company is also a participant in such pipeline projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and works on such promising structures as Block D230 and Shafag-Asiman [complex of offshore geological structures].

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.