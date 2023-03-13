bp, Azerbaijani SMBDA successfully complete "Entrepreneurship Development Program" (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted 10:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The "Entrepreneurship Development Program" has already been successfully implemented and completed as part of bp's cooperation with the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said, Trend reports.

Aslanbayli made the remark during a media briefing dedicated to the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between bp and the SMBDA.

"This project, launched in 2007, became an important tool to support local business development by bringing together a variety of stakeholders and creating links between them," he noted.

As of today, bp has invested around $84 billion together with its partners in projects implemented in Azerbaijan. bp is committed to supporting sustainability efforts by focusing on areas where the company can be most useful. bp's extensive social investment and capacity-building activities in the country have had a positive impact and tangible benefits for people, improving their lives and changing them for the better. The company's social investments cover local capacity building, education, community development, local businesses, environment, sports potential, and research and promotion of the country's rich cultural heritage. In total, since its inception, bp has spent roughly $107 million on social investment projects in the country with its joint venture partners in Azerbaijan.