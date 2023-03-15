Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $81.41 per barrel on March 14, decreasing by $2.19 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $79.63 per barrel, down by $2.23 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $44.84 per barrel on March 13, lowering by $1.8 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by $2.34 compared to the previous price and made up $78.84 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 15, 2023)