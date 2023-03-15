Construction, demolition waste in Azerbaijan's Aghdam to be recycled and used in recovery activities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Construction and demolition waste in Azerbaijan's Aghdam will be recycled and used in recovery activities, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the country told Trend.

According to the ministry, a report prepared by the UN Environment Program (UNEP) on construction waste management in Aghdam was presented at the Aghdam Conference Center.

In 2022, the UNEP assessment mission was sent to liberated lands to provide international support in eliminating environmental damage in the country. For construction and demolition waste management, laboratory analyzes were carried out on samples taken from the territories of Shusha and Agdam, and they were determined suitable for use in construction after their processing.

Based on the presented report, the meeting participants exchanged views on the steps to be taken to develop an action plan for construction waste management in Aghdam, and a decision was made to plan similar activities in other liberated areas using this experience.