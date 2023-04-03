Azerbaijan, Italy discuss mutual investments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijan and Italy discussed mutual investments and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

"During the meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli, we have exchanged views on the current state of the trade-economic relations between our countries, promotion of mutual investments, as well as the prospects for expanding cooperation," said the tweet.

Azerbaijan's total trade turnover with its top 10 trading partners equaled $5.2 billion from January through February 2023, down by $876.1 million (14.36 percent) on annual basis. During this period, Italy remained Azerbaijan's largest trade partner with a trade turnover of $1.39 billion (a 55.22 percent decline over the year).

Overall, the foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan amounted to $7.17 billion in the first two months of 2023, which is a decrease of 9.7 percent or $768.8 million compared to the same period in 2022 ($7.94 billion).