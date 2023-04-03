Car imports to Azerbaijan may decrease - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Restrictions on the import of used cars older than 10 years may lead to a decrease of up to 30 percent in car imports to Azerbaijan, Arshad Huseynov, transport expert and lawyer, told Trend.

According to Huseynov, this restriction is mainly related to ensuring environmental safety, as well as general road safety.

"Traffic jams on Baku’s streets have become more intense since September last year. The results of the monitoring conducted by The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan showed that the content of carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and some other harmful substances in the air significantly exceeds the norm," the expert noted.

Huseynov also noted that the reduction in car imports is not enough to solve the problem of "traffic jams", although this may slightly reduce the intensity of their occurrence.

"For this, it is necessary to carry out other work, including improvements in the areas of public transport infrastructure," he added.

Azerbaijan has restricted the import of cars produced more than 10 years ago. According to the relevant decree of the Cabinet of Ministers, the main objectives of this resolution are to protect the life and health of people, and the environment, reduce the amount of harmful emissions and support the improvement of the environment.