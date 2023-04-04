Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $87.81 per barrel on April 3, increasing by $5.93 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.79 per barrel, up by $6 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $54.25 per barrel on April 3, growing by $6.86 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $6.45, making up $85.51 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 4, 2023)