Azerbaijan studies international experience in creating 'smart cities' (UPDATE)

First published 11:28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Given the leading role of digital technologies in the development of the concept of 'smart cities' in Azerbaijan, the Economic Scientific Research Institute under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has been studying the experience of various countries on this matter, Chairman of the Board of the Institute Mahir Humbatov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the press conference dedicated to the results of 2022.

"Currently, developed countries have analyzed the issues of using innovative technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data processing," Humbatov said.

The Economic Scientific Research Institute under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan develops and provides activities in the economic and other related areas of the country. For this purpose, it conducts fundamental, applied scientific and experimental studies, and creates a research base to support and ensure the sustainability of the development of the economy as well as its individual sectors.

At the same time, the Institute creates an analytical database and information systems, develops programs and projects, and monitors and evaluates in the relevant field. This is a think-tank that works in the areas of strategic planning and ensuring innovative development, as well as trains highly qualified scientific personnel and participates in the development of human capital.