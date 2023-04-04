Poland to present investment opportunities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories (UPDATE)

First version published on 11:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Institute of Oriental Studies of Poland will hold an international economic forum on September 5-7, 2023, in Karpacz to present investment opportunities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Scientific Research Institute under the Ministry of Economy Mahir Humbatov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

"The forum will be attended by representatives of the Economic Scientific Research Institute. Construction work and the investment climate in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will be discussed at the forum," Humbatov noted.

The Economic Scientific Research Institute under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan develops and provides activities in the economic and other related areas of the country. For this purpose, it conducts fundamental, applied scientific and experimental studies, creates a research base to support and ensure the sustainability of the development of the economy as well as its individual sectors.

At the same time, the Institute creates an analytical database and information systems, develops programs and projects, monitors and evaluates in the relevant field. This is a think-tank that works in the areas of strategic planning and ensuring innovative development, as well as trains highly qualified scientific personnel and participates in the development of human capital.