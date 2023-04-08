Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 8 April 2023 17:09 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 94.6475 manat (2.85 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 46.9217 manat (1.4 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,392.1579 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

March 27

3,355.0265

April 3

3,318.7995

March 28

3,327.257

April 4

3,366.8075

March 29

3,343.815

April 5

3,439.8395

March 30

3,333.445

April 6

3,421.896

March 31

3,366.6375

April 7

3,413.447

Average weekly

3,345.2362

Average weekly

3,392.1579

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 2.3006 manat (5.73 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 41.5993 manat, which was 1.9744 manat (4.98 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

March 27

39.2193

April 3

40.1622

March 28

39.0469

April 4

40.5975

March 29

39.4825

April 5

42.5601

March 30

39.7543

April 6

42.214

March 31

40.6214

April 7

42.4628

Average weekly

39.6249

Average weekly

41.5993

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 45.7385 manat (2.73 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 49.0637 manat (2.96 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,706.2169 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

March 27

1,659.8205

April 3

1,674.3215

March 28

1,656.7945

April 4

1,679.566

March 29

1,638.273

April 5

1,747.7105

March 30

1,652.706

April 6

1,709.4265

March 31

1,678.172

April 7

1,720.06

Average weekly

1,657.1532

Average weekly

1.706.2169

The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 27.557 manat (1.11 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 40.307 manat (1.65 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,476.1401 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

March 27

2,385.4485

April 3

2,471.5535

March 28

2,403.069

April 4

2,483.836

March 29

2,413.4475

April 5

2,490.5085

March 30

2,465.9095

April 6

2,435.692

March 31

2,511.291

April 7

2,499.1105

Average weekly

2,435.8331

Average weekly

2,476.1401
