Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 94.6475 manat (2.85 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 46.9217 manat (1.4 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,392.1579 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 27 3,355.0265 April 3 3,318.7995 March 28 3,327.257 April 4 3,366.8075 March 29 3,343.815 April 5 3,439.8395 March 30 3,333.445 April 6 3,421.896 March 31 3,366.6375 April 7 3,413.447 Average weekly 3,345.2362 Average weekly 3,392.1579

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 2.3006 manat (5.73 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 41.5993 manat, which was 1.9744 manat (4.98 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver March 27 39.2193 April 3 40.1622 March 28 39.0469 April 4 40.5975 March 29 39.4825 April 5 42.5601 March 30 39.7543 April 6 42.214 March 31 40.6214 April 7 42.4628 Average weekly 39.6249 Average weekly 41.5993

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 45.7385 manat (2.73 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 49.0637 manat (2.96 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,706.2169 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum March 27 1,659.8205 April 3 1,674.3215 March 28 1,656.7945 April 4 1,679.566 March 29 1,638.273 April 5 1,747.7105 March 30 1,652.706 April 6 1,709.4265 March 31 1,678.172 April 7 1,720.06 Average weekly 1,657.1532 Average weekly 1.706.2169

The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 27.557 manat (1.11 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 40.307 manat (1.65 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,476.1401 manat.