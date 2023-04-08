Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 94.6475 manat (2.85 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 46.9217 manat (1.4 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,392.1579 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
March 27
|
3,355.0265
|
April 3
|
3,318.7995
|
March 28
|
3,327.257
|
April 4
|
3,366.8075
|
March 29
|
3,343.815
|
April 5
|
3,439.8395
|
March 30
|
3,333.445
|
April 6
|
3,421.896
|
March 31
|
3,366.6375
|
April 7
|
3,413.447
|
Average weekly
|
3,345.2362
|
Average weekly
|
3,392.1579
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 2.3006 manat (5.73 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 41.5993 manat, which was 1.9744 manat (4.98 percent) more compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
March 27
|
39.2193
|
April 3
|
40.1622
|
March 28
|
39.0469
|
April 4
|
40.5975
|
March 29
|
39.4825
|
April 5
|
42.5601
|
March 30
|
39.7543
|
April 6
|
42.214
|
March 31
|
40.6214
|
April 7
|
42.4628
|
Average weekly
|
39.6249
|
Average weekly
|
41.5993
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 45.7385 manat (2.73 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 49.0637 manat (2.96 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,706.2169 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
March 27
|
1,659.8205
|
April 3
|
1,674.3215
|
March 28
|
1,656.7945
|
April 4
|
1,679.566
|
March 29
|
1,638.273
|
April 5
|
1,747.7105
|
March 30
|
1,652.706
|
April 6
|
1,709.4265
|
March 31
|
1,678.172
|
April 7
|
1,720.06
|
Average weekly
|
1,657.1532
|
Average weekly
|
1.706.2169
The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 27.557 manat (1.11 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 40.307 manat (1.65 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,476.1401 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
March 27
|
2,385.4485
|
April 3
|
2,471.5535
|
March 28
|
2,403.069
|
April 4
|
2,483.836
|
March 29
|
2,413.4475
|
April 5
|
2,490.5085
|
March 30
|
2,465.9095
|
April 6
|
2,435.692
|
March 31
|
2,511.291
|
April 7
|
2,499.1105
|
Average weekly
|
2,435.8331
|
Average weekly
|
2,476.1401