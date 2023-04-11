Azerbaijan names timing for truck maintenance company launch in Karabakh (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Auto Leasing Azerbaijan LLC, the joint Russian-Azerbaijani company for the maintenance of trucks, will be put into operation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh in July 2023, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"Currently, about 85 percent of the construction work has been completed," Nuriyev said.

The launch of Auto Leasing Azerbaijan will contribute to solving the transport problems of Azerbaijani enterprises and entrepreneurs and is also aimed at financing customers in the country through the joint leasing company.

Two business entities are registered as residents and one business entity as a non-resident in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, located in Jabrayil.

In 2022, 28 business entities received the status of resident in industrial zones, and 116 business entities have become residents to date.