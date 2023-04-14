Azerbaijan, Türkiye talk implementation of joint projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have discussed joint projects, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Minister of Trade of Türkiye Mehmet Mus, satisfaction was expressed with the successful development of bilateral relations in all areas, as well as touched upon the joint projects contributing to the strengthening of the economic ties," he tweeted.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $5.8 billion by the end of the previous year.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover in 2022 increased by 55.36 percent to $18.7 billion year-on-year increasing from $33.9 billion to $52.6 billion.

In the structure of foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $38.1 billion, which is $15.94 billion, or 71.8 percent higher than in the previous year. The share of exports in foreign trade turnover was 72.4 percent compared to 65.48 percent a year earlier.

Azerbaijani import, in the reporting period, increased year-on-year by $2.8 billion, or 24.21 percent growing from $11.706 billion to $14.54 billion. At the same time, the share of imports in foreign trade turnover was 27.6 percent compared to 34.52 percent a year before.

As a result, in the accounting period, the balance of foreign trade turnover, while remaining positive, grew year-on-year by more than $13.1 billion, or 2.2 times rising from $10.5 billion to $23.6 billion in the preceding year.