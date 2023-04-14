Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss strengthening co-op in field of insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The strengthening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of insurance was discussed, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

"During the meeting with chairman of the Insurance Association of Türkiye, Atilla Benli, we discussed the impact of strengthening cooperation in the field of insurance on the economic development of our countries, as well as the potential cooperation prospects," minister said.

In 2022, insurance companies in Azerbaijan collected insurance premiums in the amount of over 970.8 million manat ($571.06 million), while insurance payments totaled 433.2 million manat ($254.8 million).