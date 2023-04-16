Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 86.224 manat (2.55 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 32.7556 manat (0.97 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,424.9135 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 3
|
3,318.7995
|
April 10
|
3,385.8390
|
April 4
|
3,366.8075
|
April 11
|
3,400.2635
|
April 5
|
3,439.8395
|
April 12
|
3,434.9435
|
April 6
|
3,421.8960
|
April 13
|
3,431.4585
|
April 7
|
3,413.4470
|
April 14
|
3,472.0630
|
Average weekly
|
3,392.1579
|
Average weekly
|
3,424.9135
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 2.0702 manat (4.92 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 43.0341 manat, which is 1.4348 manat (3.45 percent) more compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
April 3
|
40.1622
|
April 10
|
42.0793
|
April 4
|
40.5975
|
April 11
|
42.4436
|
April 5
|
42.5601
|
April 12
|
43.1854
|
April 6
|
42.2140
|
April 13
|
43.3129
|
April 7
|
42.4628
|
April 14
|
44.1495
|
Average weekly
|
41.5993
|
Average weekly
|
43.0341
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 87.023 manat (5.09 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 24.7877 manat (1.45 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,731.0046 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
April 3
|
1,674.3215
|
April 10
|
1,710.4720
|
April 4
|
1,679.5660
|
April 11
|
1,701.7000
|
April 5
|
1,747.7105
|
April 12
|
1,711.1350
|
April 6
|
1,709.4265
|
April 13
|
1,734.2210
|
April 7
|
1,720.0600
|
April 14
|
1,797.4950
|
Average weekly
|
1,706.2169
|
Average weekly
|
1,731.0046
The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 80.325 manat (3.23 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 19.2287 manat (0.78 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,495.3688 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
April 3
|
2,471.5535
|
April 10
|
2,487.6270
|
April 4
|
2,483.8360
|
April 11
|
2,445.9175
|
April 5
|
2,490.5085
|
April 12
|
2,486.1140
|
April 6
|
2,435.6920
|
April 13
|
2,489.2335
|
April 7
|
2,499.1105
|
April 14
|
2,567.9520
|
Average weekly
|
2,476.1401
|
Average weekly
|
2,495.3688