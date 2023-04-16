Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 16 April 2023 10:48 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 86.224 manat (2.55 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 32.7556 manat (0.97 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,424.9135 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 3

3,318.7995

April 10

3,385.8390

April 4

3,366.8075

April 11

3,400.2635

April 5

3,439.8395

April 12

3,434.9435

April 6

3,421.8960

April 13

3,431.4585

April 7

3,413.4470

April 14

3,472.0630

Average weekly

3,392.1579

Average weekly

3,424.9135

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has risen by 2.0702 manat (4.92 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 43.0341 manat, which is 1.4348 manat (3.45 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 3

40.1622

April 10

42.0793

April 4

40.5975

April 11

42.4436

April 5

42.5601

April 12

43.1854

April 6

42.2140

April 13

43.3129

April 7

42.4628

April 14

44.1495

Average weekly

41.5993

Average weekly

43.0341

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 87.023 manat (5.09 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 24.7877 manat (1.45 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,731.0046 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

April 3

1,674.3215

April 10

1,710.4720

April 4

1,679.5660

April 11

1,701.7000

April 5

1,747.7105

April 12

1,711.1350

April 6

1,709.4265

April 13

1,734.2210

April 7

1,720.0600

April 14

1,797.4950

Average weekly

1,706.2169

Average weekly

1,731.0046

The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 80.325 manat (3.23 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 19.2287 manat (0.78 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,495.3688 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

April 3

2,471.5535

April 10

2,487.6270

April 4

2,483.8360

April 11

2,445.9175

April 5

2,490.5085

April 12

2,486.1140

April 6

2,435.6920

April 13

2,489.2335

April 7

2,499.1105

April 14

2,567.9520

Average weekly

2,476.1401

Average weekly

2,495.3688
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more