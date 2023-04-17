Lithuania talks next meeting of intergovernmental commission with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The seventh meeting of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania Intergovernmental Commission is scheduled to be held in Vilnius this year, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

According to the source, the main objectives of the meeting is to give new impetus to bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania in such areas as trade, energy security and transit, environmental protection and fight with the climate change, tourism, transport, agriculture and food safety, science, education and culture.

"The date of the seventh meeting is being coordinated via diplomatic channels," the source at the MFA noted.

As the MFA noted, Lithuania is looking forward to proceed with the active cooperation and sincere dialogue with Azerbaijan on the issues of mutual importance and concern, including war in Ukraine, but also attempts of destabilization in broader region, including South Caucasus.

The ministry also noted that Azerbaijan is an important partner for Lithuania with a considerable potential for developing business relations, being one of the most important links between Europe and Asia with a growing role in the global market.

---

